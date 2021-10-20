Police renew appeal after man stabbed near Peterborough pub leaves hospital

Police were called at around 4.15pm with reports of violence at Town Bridge, outside Charters Bar and Café.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was on a bicycle when he was approached by a man who asked him to hand over the bike.

Not handing it over, the victim was then punched and pushed away from the bike before two other men approached him from behind.

One of the group then stabbed the victim twice to his lower back and ran off towards Bridge Street and the city centre.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that, at this point, a member of staff at Charters and a customer rushed to the victim’s aid.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

DS Justin Parr said: “The only description we have of one of the offenders is he was wearing dark or black clothing.

“I would urge anyone with information about the incident to get in touch and provide as much detail as possible.”

Anyone with information can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/71703/21. Those without internet access should call 101.