Police cordon placed around scene near Peterborough pub after man stabbed

Police and emergency services at the scene near Charters. Pictures: Ben Jones

A number of emergency vehicles are at the scene and police have cordoned off an area near the pub.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that a man was attacked and stabbed as he was cycling. It is understood that a member of staff at Charters and a customer who witnessed the attack rushed to the man’s aid.

Detective Inspector Nick Percival told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We had a report of a incident at 4.15pm that a person had been stabbed.

“We are still at the scene, ambulance has been in attendance and the victim is in hospital.

“The victim had two stab wounds. He is in a stable condition.

“We are conducting searches and looking for witnesses.

“If anyone saw anything adjacent to Charters Cafe and Bar or in that area we would welcome any information.”

If you have any information contact police on 101 or via webchat quoting incident #325 of October 19.

More as we have it.