Police release description of wanted men after spate of burglaries in Peterborough

A series of burglaries have been reported in the Peveril Road area of Peterborough in recent weeks, leaving residents fearing burglars could strike again at their homes.

In some cases residents have woken to find burglars in their bedroom in the middle of the night, with cash, jewellery and other items taken.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote a letter to Cambridgeshire police superintendent Neil Billany calling for action to put a stop to the spate.

In the letter he said; “I have sat down with local people and have seen the distress on their faces after losing valuable and sentimental possessions.

“I have been told about damage to homes and furniture during these burglaries.

“These crimes also have an impact far beyond the loss of physical property. Victims can suffer from feelings of insecurity and stress over the long term.”

Today Cambridgeshire police have released a description of a man they want to trace in connection with one of the burglaries, which took place on January 6.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, about 5’ 10”, short black hair and spoke with an English accent. A second man was seen on CCTV waiting outside with a mobility scooter, although the CCTV picture was not clear enough for a description.

Chief Inspector Olly Warsop, lead for neighbourhood policing in Peterborough, said: “We understand there has been concern raised by the local community, however I must reassure people all of these incidents are being investigated, we are working hard to identify those responsible and have increased patrols in the area.

“We recognise and know first-hand the devastating effect burglary can have on victims. It extends far beyond the damage caused or valuables stolen, terrible as these may be, the trauma and psychological scars take a long time to heal, if ever.

“This impact is why burglary has been a priority for the force for some time and we have dedicated teams focused on acquisitive crime, including burglary, across the county. This includes not only bringing offenders to justice but also focusing on the minority of offenders who commit the majority of offences and looking at ways, with partner agencies, to steer them away from crime.”

The burglaries police are investigating include:

6 January, 11.30pm – victim woke to find offender in his bedroom, iPhone 8 stolen

9 January, 7.15pm to 7.30pm – large amount of cash and jewellery stolen

8 February, between 5.20pm and 6.50pm – large amount of cash and high-value jewellery stolen

8 February – time unknown, unknown if anything has been stolen

2 March, between 2pm and 8pm - £175 cash and two silver rings stolen

10 March between 11.10am and 12.20pm - £1,000 in cash and high-value jewellery taken