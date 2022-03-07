Peterborough MP calls for action after burglary spate in city

Mr Bristow wrote a letter to Cambridgeshire police superintendant Neil Billany following a number of break ins in the Peveril Road area of the city in recent weeks.

In the letter, Mr Bristow said: “I have recently been contacted by residents in Peveril Road and surrounding roads who are concerned about a number of burglaries in the area.

“I have sat down with local people and have seen the distress on their faces after losing valuable and sentimental possessions.

Crime

“I have been told about damage to homes and furniture during these burglaries.

“These crimes also have an impact far beyond the loss of physical property. Victims can suffer from feelings of insecurity and stress over the long term.

“The effect of having someone go through your property and possessions should not be underestimated. Children are scared to go into their rooms alone, and some residents even feel they have somehow let their family down. THis is of course not true, and the only people who feel ashamed are these mindless and wicked criminals.

“The people of Peveril Road and across Peterborough have the right to feel safe in their own home, and I am concerned that the heightened activity in this area is causing significant worry and concern.

“I would be grateful if you could ensure that appropriate policing resources are deployed to ensure that this sort of activity is deterred, and all these crimes are fully investigated.”