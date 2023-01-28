A Cambridgeshire detective constable will face a misconduct hearing in Peterborough after it was alleged he crashed police car after driving at speeds of more than 100mph while using a mobile phone.

DC Michael Chang, who is based at Huntingdon Police Station, will appear at the hearing at the East of England Arena on Monday (January 30) to face a number of allegations.

The first allegation is said to have happened on March 30 2020.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary will hold the hearing on Monday

A report published by Cambridgeshire Police ahead of Monday’s hearing said: “On 30 March 2020, TDC Chang drove an unmarked police vehicle dangerously, at speeds of and in excess of 100 mph and whilst using a mobile phone, resulting in a collision.

"Additionally, TDC Chang; drove the vehicle with emergency equipment activated in non-emergency circumstances, failed to remain at the scene of the collision, failed to notify his supervisor of the collision whilst on a call with her following the incident, failed to report the collision to his control room, failed to give a full and truthful account to a supervisor who dealt with the RTC procedure, and misled or lied to the court in respect of a piece of evidence in that he suggested his line manager told him to destroy a card containing witness details in a dishonest manner.

“TDC Chang pleaded guilty to dangerous driving during his trial at Northampton Crown Court.”

DC Chang also faces allegations to his actions on April 15 2020.

The report says: “On 15 April 2020 after the conclusion of his duties for the day, TDC Chang changed into his police uniform to bypass a queue at his local Tesco supermarket. TDC Chang did not wear PPE whilst in the supermarket.

"Further on 15 April 2020 and following Allegation 2, TDC Chang whilst off-duty engaged with a member of the public during which he drew and used his PAVA spray. An innocent bystander was caught by the spray and suffered short term harmful effects. TDC Chang also used his police vest and police-issue baton.

“TDC Chang had no authorisation to be in possession of the PAVA spray. TDC Chang informed the attending duty sergeant that he was authorised to carry his kit off duty. TDC Chang informed another attending officer that he had his kit with him because he was moving between stations.

“TDC Chang pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of PAVA (section 5(1)(b) Firearms Act 1968) at Northampton Crown Court.”

It is alleged DC Chang’s actions amount to gross misconduct and are so serious as to justify dismissal.

The hearing is scheduled to last until Friday, February 3.

