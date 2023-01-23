A detective based at Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood Police Station who accessed confidential police systems and downloaded indecent images of children will be sentenced at crown court this week.

DC James Jordan admitted a string of offences at St Albans Crown Court in December, and will be sentenced at the same court on Friday. He will also face a police misconduct hearing at Cambridgeshire Police HQ on Monday, January 30.

A Cambridgeshire police statement said: “Whilst DC Jordan was on duty on the 17th August 2022, he accessed confidential police systems with no policing purpose and downloaded indecent images of children, images of victims in Voyeurism cases and accessed confidential files within other units across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

“Following arrest, DC Jordan’s home address was searched, and various digital items were seized and examined.

"Examination of the devices revealed that DC Jordan has accessed systems whilst at work and downloaded confidential material for several months.

“DC Jordan was interviewed on two occasions. On the second occasion he made admissions to accessing confidential police systems and downloading sexualised images of victims linked to Voyeurism investigations for his own sexual gratification.

"DC Jordan also made admission to downloading indecent images of children but denied a sexual interest in children. Ten of the Indecent Images are from the mobile phone of one of his victims a 13-year-old vulnerable child.”

Cambridgeshire Police said that DC Jordan appeared at St Albans Crown Court on December 12 where he pleaded guilty to five counts of making Indecent images of children and three counts of misconduct in a public Office.

He will be sentenced on Friday, January 27.

He is now subject to the Sex Offenders Register.

At the misconduct hearing, the standards of professional behaviour engaged are:

Discreditable Conduct

Authority, Respect and Courtesy

Confidentiality

Honesty and Integrity

Duties and responsibilities

The misconduct hearing will be held in public, starting at 2pm.

