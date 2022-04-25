Detectives investigating a number of sexual assaults in Peterborough and Spalding have said they are not linking the offences at the moment – although they are keeping an open mind.

The offences in both locations have seen women have their bottoms grabbed, and have taken place over the past two months.

In Peterborough the first incident took place on March 26 at about 2.35pm when a woman in her 30s was walking along a footpath by the Boongate roundabout, near to Friary Close.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with the Peterborough incidents

She was approached by a man who grabbed her bottom and exposed his genitals before running off towards the fields by Star Road.

The second incident happened at about 9.15pm on 10 April where a woman in her 20s was approached at the junction of Eastfield Road with Crawthorne Road, again the man grabbed her bottom and exposed his genitals before leaving in the direction of Dickens Street.

In Spalding, the first incident happened 4.30am on 3 April in Quaker Lane when a woman reported to police that she was approached by a man who grabbed her upper thighs and touched her bottom, this is incident 73 of 3 April.

The second incident took place at around 7am on 16 April in West Ellow Avenue. Lincolnshire police said a woman reported that while out jogging, a man has approached her and stated he had been watching her. He then groped her bottom. This is incident 110 of 16 April.

When asked whether the Peterborough and Spalding a spokesman for Lincolnshire police said: “With all investigations we will keep an open mind about circumstances and the individuals involved, and where necessary, we will link in with other Forces. At this time, we not treating them as linked.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has also asked Cambridgeshire Police for comment on whether they were treating the incidents as linked.

CCTV Appeal

Cambridgeshire police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with the incidents in Peterborough.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch from Cambridgeshire police, who is investigating, said it was not confirmed that even the two incidents in Peterborough were linked to each other. He said patrols were taking place in the Eastfield area of the city where the incidents happened.

Det Sgt Lauch said: “While I cannot say for sure these incidents are linked, because of the proximity in location and similar nature, we are keeping an open mind.

“We have had a mixture of high-visibility and plain-clothed patrols in the area and are now appealing for the public to help us.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may know who the person in either of the CCTV images is, or if anyone has information, please get in touch.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the areas at the time of the incidents who may have dash cam footage.”

Description of suspect in Spalding cases

PC Hannah Edwards, from Lincolnshire police, also said it was ‘unclear’ if the incidents in Spalding were linked to each other. She said: “We are continuing to investigate these two incidents. At this stage it is unclear if they are linked, but both victims have given a similar description of the suspect. We would like to speak with anyone who may know anyone matching the description. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been in Quaker Lane or West Ellow Avenue when the incidents happened.”

The suspect in the Spalding incidents has been described as white with an eastern European accent, possibly in his 30’s, wearing a snood or scarf covering most of his face, possibly rustic red colours, jogging bottoms, and dark hooded top, with hood up. The person was also riding a bike on both occasions.

Anyone with information about the Peterborough incidents should report to Cambridgeshire police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/21177/22. You can also call police on 101.

Anyone with information about the Spalding incidents should call Lincolnshire police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.