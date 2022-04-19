Detectives investigating two sexual assaults on women in the Eastfield area of Peterborough have released CCTV images as part of an appeal for information.

The first assault took place on 26 March at about 2.35pm when a woman in her 30s was walking along a footpath by the Boongate roundabout, near to Friary Close.

She was approached by a man who grabbed her bottom and exposed his genitals before running off towards the fields by Star Road.

Police have released CCTV images following the attacks which happened in Eastfield in Peterborough

The second incident happened at about 9.15pm on 10 April where a woman in her 20s was approached at the junction of Eastfield Road with Crawthorne Road, again the man grabbed her bottom and exposed his genitals before leaving in the direction of Dickens Street.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch, who is investigating, said: “While I cannot say for sure these incidents are linked, because of the proximity in location and similar nature, we are keeping an open mind.

“We have had a mixture of high-visibility and plain-clothed patrols in the area and are now appealing for the public to help us.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may know who the person in either of the CCTV images is, or if anyone has information, please get in touch.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the areas at the time of the incidents who may have dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information should report to police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/21177/22.