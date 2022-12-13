A man who died after being struck by a car on a Peterborough parkway has been named by police.

Adam Finch, (29), of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough. was a pedestrian on the Orton Parkway below the Pennington Busway Bridge when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra which was travelling southbound at about 11.30pm.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene of the collision.

The collision happened on the Orton Parkway

The driver of the Astra, a 19-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed by police until March 7 2023.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward, as well as any dash cam footage that is available, as they try and piece together what happened in the lead up to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, who is investigating the incident said: “A young man has lost his life and I am appealing for the public’s help in trying to piece together what has happened.

“As well as witnesses and dashcam footage of the actual collision, I would also like to hear from anyone who drove along Orton Parkway in the hour leading up to the collision and may have seen the victim.”If you have any information, you can report it on the force website using reference CC-06122022-529. Anyone without internet access should call 101.