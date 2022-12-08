A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a pedestrian on the Orton Parkway in Peterborough has been bailed.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was on the Orton Parkway below the Pennington Busway Bridge. when he was struck by a Vauxhall Astra at about 11.30pm on Tuesday (December 6).

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the identity of the man at this stage.

The Orton Parkway, where the incident happened

Police said the driver of the Astra, a 19-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning by officers following the incident.

Today, Cambridgeshire Police said he had been bailed until March 7 2023.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “A young man has lost his life and I am appealing for the public’s help in trying to piece together what has happened.

“As well as witnesses and dashcam footage of the actual collision, I would also like to hear from anyone who drove along Orton Parkway in the hour leading up to the collision and may have seen the victim.”If you have any information, you can report it on the force website using reference CC-06122022-529. Anyone without internet access should call 101.