Police make 11th arrest in connection with hare coursing and violent disorder across Cambridgeshire

Arrest made in Peterborough

Police have made a further arrest in connection with an investigation into violent disorder and criminality that occurred across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

A 40-year-old man from Hungerford, in Berkshire, was arrested in Peterborough yesterday afternoon (Thursday) on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event.

This takes the number of arrests so far to 11.

All men have all been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station at a later date, with strict conditions:

Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in any of the 12 counties – Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

The four men arrested yesterday also have the below condition:

You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.