Five cars hit by blaze overnight

A number of cars were destroyed in a blaze overnight in Orton, Peterborough.

The fire started in Cheyney Court, Orton Malborne, overnight between Sunday, March 12 and Monday, March 13.

Around five cars were badly damaged in the fire.

Pictures taken by reader Jane Stephens show firefighters at the scene of the blaze trying to bring the flames under control.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for comment

