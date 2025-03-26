Police launch fresh CCTV appeal following assault in Stamford

The incident saw a man hospitalised following an assault in a car park

Police are renewing their appeal to identify two men they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Stamford.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police appealed for information on the matter in December, but say their “investigation remains ongoing”.

A force spokesperson said: “We are now refreshing our appeal for any information that will help us establish who the men in the images are.

Police wish to identify the men in these CCTV images.

“We would like to speak to the men, who may have information about an assault in Stamford.

“Between 11.45pm and 11.55pm on Saturday 14 December, a man was assaulted in the car park next to Mama Liz’s, in North Street. He was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.”

If you know the people in these photographs, or have any information that could help the police investigation, get in touch in one of the following ways:

• Call 101, extension 3295027 quoting reference: 24000746809

• Email DC Victoria Crawley at [email protected] quoting 24000746809 in the subject heading

• Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org