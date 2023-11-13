Police launch CCTV appeal after assault leaves man unconscious in Nene Parade, March
Incident happened on Saturday (November 11) at 2.30pm.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was knocked out in an assault in March.
Officers were called to Nene Parade after a 63-year-old man was attacked.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.
Officers are also keen to speak to a woman who was riding a bicycle in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/84297/23.