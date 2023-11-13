News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Police launch CCTV appeal after assault leaves man unconscious in Nene Parade, March

Incident happened on Saturday (November 11) at 2.30pm.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was knocked out in an assault in March.

Officers were called to Nene Parade after a 63-year-old man was attacked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Officers are also keen to speak to a woman who was riding a bicycle in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/84297/23.