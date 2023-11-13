Police launch CCTV appeal after assault leaves man unconscious in Nene Parade, March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was knocked out in an assault in March.

Officers were called to Nene Parade after a 63-year-old man was attacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are also keen to speak to a woman who was riding a bicycle in the area at the time.