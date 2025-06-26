Police launch appeal following "hit and run" in Peterborough which left pedestrian with serious injuries

By Gemma Gadd
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 16:10 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Peterborough.

The man, aged 24, was walking along the pavement in Lincoln Road, near the junction with Windsor Avenue, at 6.20pm on Wednesday, 18 June, when he was hit by a man driving a dark Ford Puma.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He was thrown into the air and the driver failed to stop at the scene.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information, including any relevant dashcam or video doorbell footage, should report this online quoting crime reference 35/44968/25. Alternatively. call 101 if you do not have internet access.”

