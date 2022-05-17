Police have issued new CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Peterborough.

An appeal was made last month following two incidents in the Eastfield area of Peterborough, where a man grabbed two women from behind and exposed himself.

Initially police could not confirm that the offences were linked – but now detectives have said the evidence points to all the offences being committed by the same man – and have now linked a third offence in Peterborough to the previous two reports.

Do you recognise this man? Police have issued a new CCTV appeal after three women were sexually assaulted in the city

The first incident took place on 26 March at about 2.35pm when a woman in her 30s was walking along a footpath by the Boongate roundabout, near to Friary Close.

She was approached by a man who grabbed her bottom and exposed his genitals before running off towards the fields by Star Road.

The second incident happened at about 9.15pm on 10 April where a woman in her 20s was approached at the junction of Eastfield Road with Crawthorne Road, again the man grabbed her bottom and exposed his genitals before leaving in the direction of Dickens Street.

The third incident, which has now been linked to the other offences, happened on 23 April in Springfield Road, when it was reported that a man chased after the victim and grabbed her bottom twice.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch, who is investigating for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “The proximity in location, similar nature, and descriptions all indicate this is the same perpetrator.

“We continue to have a mixture of high-visibility and plain-clothed patrols in the area and are now appealing for the public to help us.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may know who the person in the CCTV images is, or if anyone has information, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should report to police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/28525/22.

