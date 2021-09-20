Police issue CCTV appeal after man seriously injured in Peterborough robbery
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was seriously injured in a robbery in Peterborough
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:44 pm
The incident happened at just after 5pm on 8 August, in Bells Place, off Lincoln Road in the city centre.
A member of the public was approached by three men, attacked and kicked while on the ground. One of the men then took the victim’s phone and wallet before all three left the area.
The victim suffered serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing.
If you recognise the men in these photos, or have any information about the robbery, contact police via their web-chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/52631/21.