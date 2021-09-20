Police issue CCTV appeal after man seriously injured in Peterborough robbery

The incident happened at just after 5pm on 8 August, in Bells Place, off Lincoln Road in the city centre.

A member of the public was approached by three men, attacked and kicked while on the ground. One of the men then took the victim’s phone and wallet before all three left the area.

The victim suffered serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

Do you recognise these men?