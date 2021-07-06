Police issue appeal to trace man with Peterborough links after woman pushed from moving vehicle

Lee Elwood.

South Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to try and find Lee Elwood.

The 37-year-old is wanted in connection to an assault on July 1. It is reported that at around 11:30am a woman was assaulted and pushed out of a moving vehicle in Moorhead Way, Rotherham. She suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police now want to speak to Elwood in connection to the incident, as he may hold information which could help officers in their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as white with a slim build, short brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to have links to Rotherham, Doncaster, Cambridge, Bradford and Peterborough.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be staying?

“If you think you have seen Elwood, do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident number 328 of 1 July.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police added: “Can you help South Yorkshire Police track down Lee Elwood?

“He has links to Peterborough and it is believed he could be in the area.