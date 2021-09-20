Police investigating after stolen car crashes in Peterborough

Residents in High Street, Eye, were woken in the early hours of Saturday morning when a BMW crashed into a parked car - with the driver and passenger running from the scene.

Today police confirmed the car had been stolen.

The scene of the crash

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “Police were called at 2.34am on Saturday morning (September 18) to reports that a BMW had crashed into a parked car.

“Officers attended but the two occupants of the vehicle had been seen running away,

“it has since transpired the car is believed to have been stolen and an investigation is underway.”