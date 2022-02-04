Police increase patrols in response to vandalism spree following councillor’s plea

Police on patrol in Stanground.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that PCSOs have been patrolling Stanground and Park Farm, speaking to locals, in response to ongoing anti-social behaviour issues reported by the community.

In December, Stanground South ward councillor Chris Harper called for the community to come together to report incidents of anti-social behaviour.

This was in response to a number of youths allegedly seen donkey kicking doors and running away, smashing windows and throwing eggs at windows and cars.

At the time, one resident commented: “This is making people frightened to be in their homes. It is just not right.”

Cllr Harper has been in contact with police since these reports and has now praised them for the action that has been taken.

He said: “It’s fair to say the reaction of the police to my calls for action regarding ASB across our own and the neighbouring ward has been forthcoming and has had a positive effect so when officers phoned me yesterday with the latest update, I thanked them on behalf of you all for their time and effort.

“ASB will never totally go away so it’s really important for both police and residents to be on their guard and report any issues immediately on 101 or via the on-line service so as to quickly stamp out any sign of a return to the problems we experienced before Christmas.

“Great job guys. Thank you.”

Police have asked residents to report any concerns where they live online at https://bit.ly/3mkmtJM.