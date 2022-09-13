Police have increased patrols in the Ortons after travellers set up camp on land in the area.

A number of caravans were set up in land on Brimbles Way earlier this month.

Residents have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph complaining of an increase in litter and flytipping problems in the area since the caravans had arrived.

Travellers have set up camp at Orton Brimbles

Around 11 caravans set up camp at the start of the month.

Earlier this year travellers set up a camp on land near Vetchfield and Chandlers in Orton Brimbles, leading for calls for the authorities to use their powers to move the group on.

Residents raised a number of issues with ward councillors connected to the group at the time.

Today, Sergeant Sam Tucker from Cambridgeshire Police said patrols were being carried out in the area. Sgt Tucker said: “We are aware of reports of trespassing without consent on land in Orton Brimbles. We are monitoring daily through our attendance to the encampment, reviewing calls for service that might be linked to the encampment and patrols in the local vicinity.

“We consider the available powers and options, and seek to respond appropriately to cases based on the individual circumstances.

“As in this case, where the encampment does not currently meet the threshold for immediate Police powers to be utilised, we will continue to support Peterborough City Council in their own processes”.