A Peterborough City Council councillor has called for Cambridgeshire Police to remove Travellers from a site in Orton Brimbles after receiving complaints of disruption from residents.

Councillor Kirsty Knight (Green Party/Orton Waterville) wants the police to use its legal powers to evict the Travellers from near Vetchfield and Chandlers in Orton Brimbles after residents raised a number of issues with her.

Councillor Knight said that residents have made 15 reports to Cambridgeshire Police, including a 999 call on July 1, but the police are “refusing to take action”.

Councillor Knight’s appeal comes as police in England and Wales were given new powers to ‘take more decisive action to tackle unauthorised encampments’ last week.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, which came into power on July 28, allows police to ban trespassers from returning to a patch of land for one year.

It means police can intervene where unauthorised encampments are causing ‘environmental damage or distress to the community’.

Cambridgeshire Police chief inspector Oliver Warsop said: “We are aware of reports of trespassing without consent on land in Orton Brimbles and are working with the council to respond.

"We have attended this encampment on numerous occasions over recent days.

"We always assess the available powers and options available, including the use of new powers as set out in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, and we will respond appropriately to cases based on the individual circumstances.

“This includes balancing considerations as to whether the alleged trespassing meets the threshold of ‘causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress’, alongside the potential impact taking enforcement action may have on families involved or other vulnerable people.”

Peterborough City Council said that it has followed its eviction process and served the occupants notice to leave the site.