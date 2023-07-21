Police identify woman found dead in a tent in churchyard - and arrest man on suspicion of murder

Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a tent in a churchyard this week – and arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Colette Law, from Greenock, Scotland, was found n the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Spalding on Monday, July 17.

Police are now supporting Colette’s family.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Colette Law. Photo: Lincs Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (July 21) police have confirmed they have arrested a 30-year-old Spalding on man on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott, who is leading the investigation, said: “We send our condolences to the family and friends of Colette, they are very much in our thoughts as we carry out our investigation.

“I know this tragic death will be unsettling. We are working hard to investigate the full circumstances to understand how Colette has died.

“I would like to thank the local community for their help so far, and appeal for anyone who has any information that will assist our investigation to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like anyone who has seen Colette Law between 12 July and 17 July to contact us so we can build a picture of her movements the days before she sadly died.

“Our investigation is on-going, and we await the result of a post mortem”