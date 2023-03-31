News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Police hunt for driver who waved "imitation handgun" at motorist before causing crash

Armed police were seen across Dogsthorpe on Thursday (March 30).

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:39 BST

Police in Peterborough are searching for a driver who waved an “imitation handgun” before getting involved in a collision.

The man in question was driving a white BMW and got involved in a crash with a red Toyota Aygo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This caused a driver of an Audi- who the weapon was waved at in the first place to crash into a fence.

Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.
Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.
Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.
Most Popular

The incident happened at 10:30am on Thursday (Match 30) morning in Dogsthorpe.

Armed police stayed at the scene in Dogsthorpe in an attempt to find the man but could not locate him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.30am yesterday (30 March) with reports the driver of a white BMW had waved what is believed to be an imitation handgun at another motorist in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough.

“The driver of the BMW was then involved in a collision with a red Toyota Aygo in Central Avenue, before leaving the area.

“During the incident, the original motorist, who was driving an Aldi, collided with a fence in Central Avenue.

“Armed officers attended the scene, but the driver of the BMW could not be located.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/23626/23. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”