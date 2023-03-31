Police in Peterborough are searching for a driver who waved an “imitation handgun” before getting involved in a collision.

The man in question was driving a white BMW and got involved in a crash with a red Toyota Aygo.

This caused a driver of an Audi- who the weapon was waved at in the first place to crash into a fence.

Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

The incident happened at 10:30am on Thursday (Match 30) morning in Dogsthorpe.

Armed police stayed at the scene in Dogsthorpe in an attempt to find the man but could not locate him.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.30am yesterday (30 March) with reports the driver of a white BMW had waved what is believed to be an imitation handgun at another motorist in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough.

“The driver of the BMW was then involved in a collision with a red Toyota Aygo in Central Avenue, before leaving the area.

“During the incident, the original motorist, who was driving an Aldi, collided with a fence in Central Avenue.

“Armed officers attended the scene, but the driver of the BMW could not be located.”

