Police hunt for driver who waved "imitation handgun" at motorist before causing crash
Armed police were seen across Dogsthorpe on Thursday (March 30).
Police in Peterborough are searching for a driver who waved an “imitation handgun” before getting involved in a collision.
The man in question was driving a white BMW and got involved in a crash with a red Toyota Aygo.
This caused a driver of an Audi- who the weapon was waved at in the first place to crash into a fence.
The incident happened at 10:30am on Thursday (Match 30) morning in Dogsthorpe.
Armed police stayed at the scene in Dogsthorpe in an attempt to find the man but could not locate him.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.30am yesterday (30 March) with reports the driver of a white BMW had waved what is believed to be an imitation handgun at another motorist in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough.
“The driver of the BMW was then involved in a collision with a red Toyota Aygo in Central Avenue, before leaving the area.
“During the incident, the original motorist, who was driving an Aldi, collided with a fence in Central Avenue.
“Armed officers attended the scene, but the driver of the BMW could not be located.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/23626/23. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”