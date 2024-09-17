Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scores of plants found in 11 rooms in property – with two people arrested at the scene of the raid

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants worth more than £2m have been seized by police in Warboys.

Police discovered the cannabis factory in Heath Road on Saturday (14 September) morning where officers said that around 2,600 plants were seized along with growing equipment across 11 rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cong Nguyen-Danh, 46, and Dinh Phan, 30, both of no fixed address, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Police raided the property on Saturday

Cambridgeshire Police said both were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (16 September).

How to spot a cannabis factory

Police have now issued advice to residents on how to spot a property being used as a drugs factory.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “There are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

“Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

“Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

“Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator.

“A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.

“Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact police online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.”