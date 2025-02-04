Police find cannabis factory in Peterborough house - after reports of men fighting outside home
Police got more than they bargained for when they were called to reports of violence outside a Peterborough home last week.
Officers were called to the property on Wednesday night after they received a call about three men fighting.
However, when they arrived, they found a cannabis factory inside the home.
A police spokesperson said: “Some of our response officers attended reports of a fight in Beverstone, Orton Brimbles, on Wednesday evening, but it turned out to be a whole lot more than they initially thought…
“Three individuals had been fighting outside a house when a man left, returned a short while later and started damaging the nearby vehicles.
“A man in his 30s was arrested for the damage and given a conditional caution.
“However, further enquiries uncovered a cannabis grow at the house where the fight started from!
“Another man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and abstracting electricity. He has been bailed until April pending further investigation.”