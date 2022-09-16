Police drop investigation into malpractice allegations at Peterborough local elections
Officers were investigating three allegations relating to the vote in May
Police have dropped an investigation into electoral malpractice at this year’s local elections in Peterborough.
The Peterborough Telegraph first revealed that investigations were on going into electoral malpractice in April.
One allegation one related to an event held during the pre-election period, another centered around an incident at a polling station, while details were not given about the third allegation.
Today police said the investigations into all three had been ended with no further action to be taken.
Speaking before the election Matt Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and the Returning Officer for Peterborough City Council told residents that they could ‘vote with confidence in the elections’, while Detective Inspector Tom Rowe, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "The electorate must have complete confidence in the integrity of the system and our operation will seek to ensure that's the case."