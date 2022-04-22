Peterborough police and Peterborough City Council are investigating an allegation of ‘election malpractice’ ahead of the local elections next month.

No further details of the allegations have been released by the authorities.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said; “The police have been aware of this investigation, and are working with the Peterborough City Council to understand the issue and undertaking the necessary enquiries, which we are taking seriously.”

Local elections will take place in May

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said; “I can confirm police received a report of election malpractice earlier this month in Peterborough. Investigations into this continue.

“Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Constabulary are working closely to reduce the risk of election fraud being committed and ensure voters have confidence in the electoral system.”