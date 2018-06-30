Police divers searching Crown Lakes near Peterborough after man 'disappeared' while swimming

Police divers have been called in to search for a man after he 'disappeared' while swimming in a lake at Crown Lakes near Peterborough today.

Police were called at 3pm today, Saturday June 30, after a man in his 30s, who was swimming in a lake at Crown Lakes between Yaxley and Farcet was reported to have disappeared.

Multiple police and fire units including the force helicopter are at the scene.

Specialist divers have been called in to help with the search.

The air ambulance is also at the scene and a search is being carried out around the lake at the Yaxley end.

Crown Lakes has been cordonned off and the public are asked to avoid the area.



More details here as we have them....

Specialist divers have been called in to help with the search at Crown Lakes. Photo: Terry Harris

Multiple police units are at the scene. Photo: Terry Harris

Multiple emergency services are at the scene. Photo: Terry Harris