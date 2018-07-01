Man's body recovered from Crown Lakes near Peterborough

A man's body has been recovered from Crown Lakes near Peterborough following a search by police divers.

Police were called at 3pm on Saturday, June 30, after a man in his 30s, who was swimming in a lake at Crown Lakes between Yaxley and Farcet was reported to have disappeared.

Police at Crown Lakes today. Photo: Terry Harris

Multiple police and fire units including the force helicopter and the air ambulance were called to the scene.

Specialist divers were called in to help with the search.

Crown Lakes was cordoned off and the public were asked to avoid the area.

Police today, Sunday, confirmed a man's body has been recovered from the water.

Police at Crown Lakes today. Photo: Terry Harris

His death is not being treated as suspicious and the case will be passed to the coronor.