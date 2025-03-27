Police close Wisbech flats following concerns over violence, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour

“I hope this outcome gives those affected by the behaviour of the tenants and their visitors some respite”

Two flats in Wisbech have been closed by neighbourhood officers following community concerns over violence and drug dealing.

Closure orders were served on 3 Prince Street and 172 Norwich Road on Friday, 21 March, following successful applications at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Both flats have been closed to anyone, including the legal tenants, with the exception of emergency services, Fenland District Council, and employees of Clarion Housing Association, until 21 June due to concerns about drug use and dealing, violence and associated anti-social behaviour at the properties.

Closure signs on the two flats.

“Failure to comply with the orders is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.”

Sergeant Lee Lombardo, from Wisbech’s NPT, said: “My team have been working hard to tackle the issues expressed to us by neighbours, and further action had to be taken to protect both them and the vulnerable tenants.

“I hope this outcome gives those affected by the behaviour of the tenants and their visitors some respite. We will enforce the order through regular checks and take action against anyone found to be in breach of it.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.