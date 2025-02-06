“This outcome shows criminality will be targeted from all angles by police and partners working together”

A dessert shop near Peterborough has been closed after its lease was forfeited.

Dessert Central in Oak Drive, Huntingdon, was closed yesterday (4 February) after being issued with a notice of forfeiture.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “It means the landlord for the building, Huntingdonshire District Council, has reclaimed the site from the tenant and the business no longer operating at this location.

“The action follows recent criminal activity in relation to organised criminality including the sexual exploitation of young women and the supply of drugs and alcohol to others.”

In June, Cambridgeshire Constabulary successful sought a three-month full closure order from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and the premises hasn’t reopened since.

Detective Chief Inspector Melissa Cunningham said: “This outcome shows criminality will be targeted from all angles by police and partners working together to disrupt activity that is harmful to our communities.

“These measures have been taken as a result of evidence-based concerns that criminal behaviour on the premises was likely to continue.

“Partnership working such as this is core to neighbourhood policing and we will continue to collaborate in response to any future concerns.”

Executive Councillor for Resident Services and Corporate Performance at the council, Cllr Stephen Ferguson added: “We welcome the outcome of this case, which highlights the strength of partnership working in tackling criminal activity. By working alongside the police, we have taken decisive action to safeguard our community and ensure that premises linked to harmful behaviour are addressed appropriately.

“We remain committed to continuing this collaborative approach to keep Huntingdonshire a safe place for all.”