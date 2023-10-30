Police carry out week of action to tackle shoplifting in Peterborough businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have carried out a week of action to tackle crime affecting Peterborough businesses.

From arresting shoplifters to providing crime prevention advice to retailers, police officers were out in full force last week as part of national Safer Business Action Week.

Last week it was revealed that shoplifting in Peterborough had risen by 48 per cent in the past year.

Police have been cracking down on crimes affecting businesses in Peterborough

Initiated by the National Business Crime Centre (NBCC), the week of action aimed to bring police and partner agencies together to support businesses and reduce business crime across the country.

In Cambridgeshire, Neighbourhood Policing Teams spent a total of 280 hours engaging with businesses across the county, offering crucial advice on safeguarding their establishments.

Additionally, 331 hours were spent carrying out patrols in key areas including around market stalls, shops, post offices, libraries, banks, building sites, trades businesses and pubs.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Sam Tucker said: “Last week gave us the opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting our businesses in the ongoing battle against crimes like shoplifting. Business crime is an issue across Cambridgeshire, yet often goes unreported.

“We work throughout the year with partner agencies to prevent these types of crime, however last week provided an opportunity to really focus our efforts on our business communities and work with them to drive down crime.”

Last week saw 25 arrests made for various offences relating to business crime, including shoplifting, business burglary and breaching Criminal Behaviour Orders relating to shoplifting. Of these arrests 69 separate charges were made, with 45 specifically related to theft from a shop.

Insp Tucker added: “We have been working closely with different departments across the force to secure Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) for repeat offenders, last week we submitted a number of applications for new CBOs and also secured a 42-week prison sentence for one woman in Peterborough who breached the terms of her CBO and was caught committing further thefts.”

To address prolific shoplifters, the Cambridge neighbourhood team carried out covert operations targeting shoplifting hotspots throughout the city.

In Peterborough, banning orders were issued to youths causing anti-social behaviour around shopping centres. Both the Police and Crimes Commissioner Daryl Preston, and the Deputy the Police and Crimes Commissioner John Peach, supported officers during their high-visibility patrols in Peterborough City Centre.

Insp Tucker added: “I want to extend my gratitude to the dedicated teams involved last week, recognising the vital importance of their efforts and the role partners played. Their hard work and determination led to significant business engagement, prevention activity and focussed enforcement.

“While Safer Business Action Week serves as a focused event to raise awareness and target business-related crimes, it does not stop there. We continue to work with partners across the county to combat crime and anti-social behaviour affecting the business community. In line with this commitment, we are also working with licensed premises, stepping up patrols in areas with bars and pubs, and will continue to do this throughout the Christmas season.