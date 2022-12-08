Police appeal to trace woman in connection with fraudulent driving tests in Cambridgeshire and other counties

Police have launched an appeal to trace a woman in connection with fraudulent driving tests taken in Cambridgeshire and other areas across the country.

The appeal has been launched by Derbyshire Police, following an incident in Derby that is said to have taken place last month.

Derbyshire Police said the incident took place in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, where driving test staff became concerned one of the women present may have been taking a test on behalf of another person.

Police are looking to trace this woman

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.”

Anyone who recognises the woman, or has any other information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*519373:

Facebook – send us a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – using their online contact form

Phone – call on 101

