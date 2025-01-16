Police appeal to trace man captured on CCTV in Bourne supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police are investigating an incident in Bourne

Police are asking the public for help to identify the man in the CCTV image - who may be able to help in their investigation of an attempted theft.

A Lincs Police spokesperson said yesterday (Wednesday): “We believe he might be able to help our investigation into a report of theft at Sainsbury's in Bourne.

“He is described as in his 50s, white, around 5ft 6” tall, with a humped stance.

“If you can help, please contact PC Charlotte Thurston on [email protected]”