Police appeal to trace man captured on CCTV in Bourne supermarket

By Gemma Gadd
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
Lincolnshire Police are investigating an incident in Bourne

Police are asking the public for help to identify the man in the CCTV image - who may be able to help in their investigation of an attempted theft.

A Lincs Police spokesperson said yesterday (Wednesday): “We believe he might be able to help our investigation into a report of theft at Sainsbury's in Bourne.

“He is described as in his 50s, white, around 5ft 6” tall, with a humped stance.

“If you can help, please contact PC Charlotte Thurston on [email protected]

