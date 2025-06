Jack Frangou is wanted after failing to appear at court

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal to trace a wanted man.

Jack Frangou is wanted after failing to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on two separate ocassions.

Lincolnshire Police said Frangou is from Holbeach but also has links to Crowland and Spalding.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email [email protected]