Police appeal to find wanted man Billy Stratton who has links to Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:01 BST
Police have appealed for information to find a wanted man with links to Peterborough.

Norfolk Police have launched the appeal to find Billy Stratton, (24), is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Most Popular

He is 5 foot 5 inches tall, of a medium build, with brown eyes and frequents Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Billy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police via any of the following channels:

Billy Stratton is wanted by policeplaceholder image
Billy Stratton is wanted by police

Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 101

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice