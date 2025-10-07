Police appeal to find wanted man Billy Stratton who has links to Peterborough
Police have appealed for information to find a wanted man with links to Peterborough.
Norfolk Police have launched the appeal to find Billy Stratton, (24), is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
He is 5 foot 5 inches tall, of a medium build, with brown eyes and frequents Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Peterborough.
Anyone who has seen Billy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police via any of the following channels:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 101
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org