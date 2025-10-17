Police in Peterborough have issued a CCTV appeal after a dog attack in which left a man injured and killed his dog.

The incident happened on Friday September 12 when Przemek Bednarczyk was walking with his dog Archie (a Hungarian Vizsla) , in the fields close to Bretton Crematorium.

Suddenly, both were attacked by three dogs off their leads. These dogs are believed to be Cane Corsos.

Archie did not survive the attack while Przemek had to have emergency surgery on his thumb and wrist0 after fighting off the dogs for around ten minutes- and has only just returned to work (October 16) after just over a month.

The attack has led to the ‘Justice For Archie’ campaign, with posters placed across the city with many dog owners worried about their safety while the dogs and their owner are yet to be caught by police.

The force has issued an appeal of witnessed and when asked for an update on the case by the Peterborough Telegraph, a Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to Walton Road, Marholm, at 7.44pm on Friday September 12 to reports that a man and his dog had been attacked by three other dogs, believed to be Cane Corsos, who were off lead.

“Both the man and his dog were injured, and the man was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment to his hand. The man walking the three dogs did not speak to the victim afterwards and walked away on foot towards Woodcroft Road.

Justice for Archie poster on A47.

“A thorough investigation is underway and we’re appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with any information, or relevant dashcam or video doorbell footage, is asked to report this quoting crime reference 35/69314/25. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”

Prezemek added: “We are disappointed that things are taking so long. We have had members of the public get in touch to match the van, the dogs and their owner to the police.

“We don’t want to think that this could happen to someone else.

"Those three dogs need to be gone as they will kill someone. I was there and I was them. I can’t forgive the owner because he knew they were aggressive and that’s why he ran. He didn’t even have a leash on them.

“Dogs on dogs attacks are not taken seriously enough. The fortunate/unfortunate thing is that I got hurt as well. If I didn’t, I don’t know if anything would have happened.”