Police appeal after suspected burglary at Peterborough shop

The aftermath of the break-in at the One Stop Shop in Parnwell centre.

Late on Thursday night, Police were called to reports of a break-in at One Stop Shop at the Parnwell Local Centre.

When they arrived, they found bollards that appeared to have been knocked down by a vehicle as well as the shutters and one of the glass doors damaged and have now issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 10:54pm to a suspected burglary at One Stop Shop in Parnwell.

“Police attended and found damage had been caused to the premises shutters.