Police appeal after suspected burglary at Peterborough shop

Police have issued an appeal after a suspected burglary at a Peterborough shop last night (December 3).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:05 pm
The aftermath of the break-in at the One Stop Shop in Parnwell centre.

Late on Thursday night, Police were called to reports of a break-in at One Stop Shop at the Parnwell Local Centre.

When they arrived, they found bollards that appeared to have been knocked down by a vehicle as well as the shutters and one of the glass doors damaged and have now issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 10:54pm to a suspected burglary at One Stop Shop in Parnwell.

“Police attended and found damage had been caused to the premises shutters.

“An investigation has begun and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 534 of 2 December.”