Police appeal after £20,000 toilet block stolen

The temporary block, described as “luxury” by manufacturers, was stolen between 7.30pm on Sunday (29 August) and 5.30am the following day in Iretons Way.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time, may have noticed the block abandoned or who has any information concerning the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/58066/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.