Police appeal after Peterborough teenage girl injured in assault

Officers were called just after 6pm on 25 September with reports of violence at Walton Park.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and it was reported that a teenage girl was assaulted by a man and woman who accused her of damaging their car. She is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The incident is believed to be isolated and an investigation has been launched.”

Can you help police?