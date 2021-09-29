Police appeal after Peterborough teenage girl injured in assault
Police have launched an appeal after a teenage girl was injured in an assault in Peterborough.
Officers were called just after 6pm on 25 September with reports of violence at Walton Park.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and it was reported that a teenage girl was assaulted by a man and woman who accused her of damaging their car. She is believed to have suffered minor injuries.
“The incident is believed to be isolated and an investigation has been launched.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 35/65263/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.