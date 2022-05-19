Funding has been agreed for a new road layout at a car ‘drifting’ hotspot in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour – and reduce the number of injuries taking place at the illegal events.

Residents living near Stapledon Road in Orton Southgate have been calling for changes to be made to the road layout to stop drifting events taking place, due to noise and other issues surrounding the events.

Stapledon Road will have layout changes made after a series of incidents at 'drifting' events

Earlier this year a woman was seriously injured at a drifting event when she was struck by a car.

Following the latest incident, Peterborough City Councillors called for action to tackle the problems, before someone else was hurt – with cllr Christian Hogg saying the problem was ‘out of control.’

Tyre marks at Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate.

But now the city council have agreed to make changes to the road.

Details of the changes have not been revealed, but works are planned to start next month.

Cllr Julie Howell, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, and has regularly spoken out about the misery the events cause for residents, said: “We have secured council funding to make changes to the road layout at Stapledon Road in Orton Southgate. This work is scheduled to be carried out over the summer.

"For years, we have asked drivers not to 'drift' at this location.

"Unfortunately, and despite several incidents in which drivers and spectators have been injured, it has continued.

"There has also been extensive damage to local business premises. This needs to stop. Local business people have suffered enough. Local residents have suffered enough.”

Cllr Howell said the works would start on June 27.