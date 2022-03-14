Peveril Road burglaries: Police to hold meeting following spate of burglaries in Peterborough street

There have been six burglaries in Peveril Road, Dogsthorpe this year already, with cash, jewellery and other expensive items stolen.

The latest took place on March 10, with the others taking place on 6 and 9 January, two on 8 February and one on 2 March.

Now police will hold a community meeting to re-assure residents about what they are doing.

The meeting will be held tomorrow

The meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday, March 15) from 12pm until 1am at the Community centre, Northfield Road, Dogsthorpe.

All residents living in the area are welcome to attend. The issue was raised by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, when he wrote a letter to Cambridgeshire police earlier this month

