Peterborough woman who hurled abuse at neighbour's young children ordered to pay £1,000 compensation

Youngsters left scared to play in garden due to Clare Bainbridge’s behaviour
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
A woman has been ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to a neighbour she harassed which.

Clare Bainbridge, 50, subjected her neighbours to abuse which left her neighbours feeling scared to leave their home in case she confronted them.

On 3 November last year, an incident was caught on camera by the victim, who filmed Bainbridge hurling abuse at her and her family, including her young children.

Court newsCourt news
In a statement to police, the victim described her children as being scared to play in their own back garden due to Bainbridge’s behaviour, which eventually got so bad the family moved out of the area.

Bainbridge, of Arundel Road, Gunthorpe, admitted a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (6 September) where she was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim, as well as complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC James Cullimore, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, welcomed the sentence handed out at court, and said: “No one should be made to feel unsafe in their own home – the constant abuse Bainbridge subjected the family to was horrendous and got so bad they ended up moving house.

“I hope this action shows that we will do what we can to support victims of harassment and put them before the courts where we are able to evidence offences have taken place.”