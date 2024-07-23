Peterborough woman given life sentence after killing friend by shoving sock down his throat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anne-Marie Burrowes, 52, killed Paul Knowles, 56 last year

A Peterborough woman has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering her friend and Royal Navy veteran last year

Anne-Marie Burrowes, (52), killed Paul Knowles, (56) , on October 26 last year by assaulting him to his face and then shoving a sock down his throat.

She called police on 30 October to say she had killed a man but refused to say who or where.

Anne-Marie Burrowes, who killed Paul Knowles

Finally, on 19 November, she called police again to confess that she couldn’t live with the guilt. In this call she named Mr Knowles and told officers what she had done to him and where they would find his body.

Minimum of 17 years in prison

Burrowes, of Ellindon, Bretton was found guilty of murder following a trial last week – and today she was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison.

The sentence means the earliest she will be eligible for parole will be 2041 – but she may not be granted release at that point. If she is ever released from prison she will spend the rest of her life ‘on licence’ in the community.

Police at the scene at Farriers Court

If she breaks the licence conditions or commits another crime, she could be sent back to prison.

‘My dad was my hero’

Following the guilty verdict, Mr Knowles’ son, Nathan Naylor, previously paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” father, who was known as Knobby.

He said: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy.

“He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many. Fair winds and calm seas.”

‘This is a horrific and tragic case’

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a horrific and tragic case where a man has lost his life after being violently assaulted and having a sock forced into his throat.

“Burrowes’ actions showed there was no other intention than to kill him.

“Our thoughts remain with Paul’s son, family and friends at this difficult time, and we hope this conviction provides some sense of justice for them.

“I would like to add my thanks to the police major crime investigation team, Crown Prosecution Service and prosecution counsel for their hard work and a great collaborative effort.”

Murderer claimed she acted in self defence

The court had heard how Burrowes and Mr Knowles would regularly meet at the latter’s flat in Farrier’s Court, Woodston, to drink alcohol, but on 26 October, things turned violent and she killed Knowles.

Burrowes left, taking Mr Knowles’ bank card with her and used it at a shop.

After first calling police, she claimed to be having recurring nightmares and gave no other details.

However, following her second call, officers found his body and discovered he had significant injuries to his face, eyes and neck. A sock had been lodged in the back of his throat, blocking his airway.

Burrowes was tracked down the following day at a property in Mountbatten Way, Ravensthorpe.

On arrest she said: “One of them ones where you wish you hadn’t turned up at all, you know, and turn the clocks back sort of thing.”

In interview she gave a prepared statement, which explained she and Mr Knowles had been alcoholics. She claimed she had gone to his flat where he had become abusive and had prevented her from leaving.

She claimed when she had tried to leave, he had come at her with a bottle, and she had acted in self-defence, hitting him a couple of times before fleeing.

She said she didn’t remember what had happened after that and it had all become a blur but claimed he had been alive when she left.