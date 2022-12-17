Peterborough United v Cambridge United: Police release images of 15 men they want to trace after trouble at Cambridgeshire derby
Total of 16 arrests have already been made by officers following match last month
Police have released imaged of 15 men they want to trace following trouble at the Peterborough United V Cambridge United match at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium last month.
Officers have arrested 16 people so far following a number of incidents at the match, which was the first league clash between the two local rivals for two decades.
A number of the men in the CCTV images can be seen wearing Peterborough United clothing – now their fellow fans are being asked to help police identify who the supporters are.
One fan has already been banned from all football matches in the UK for three years for his role in the trouble.
Along with the banning order, Trevor Johnson (45) of Parson Drove, Wisbech was ordered to carry out community service after pleading guilty to a section 4 public order offence.
Detective Sergeant Shish Thind, who is leading the investigation, said: “The majority of Cambridge United and Peterborough United supporters behaved responsibly at the match, however, there were a small number of fans who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way, and this behaviour has been condemned by both clubs.
“As part of our post-match investigation, so far we have made 16 arrests and interviewed an additional nine people, which is increasing week-on-week. We have also secured a banning order against one fan who will now not be able to attend any football match for the next three years.
“Some people have done the right thing and come forward to us, knowing their behaviour was unacceptable that day, while others have been identified by our officers and the clubs. I would urge anyone who recognises any of the men in the images to get in touch.”
Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the stadium during the match, and some fans were said to have sang ‘disgusting’ songs about a Cambridge fan who died after suffering brain damage in an attack.
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police and quote Operation Rookery. This can be done online using the web chat service, by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online.