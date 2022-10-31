Peterborough United are hunting for yobs who sang “disgusting chants” about dead Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin.

Nearly 13,000 people were at the first league derby between Peterborough United and Cambridge United for 21 years on Saturday – with a number of ‘supporters’ letting down their teams.

Along with the “disgusting’ chants” about Simon Dobbin – a Cambridge fan who died after he suffered brain damage after he was attacked by fans at a game at Southend United – a number of other issues were reported at the match.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Cambridge game

Peterborough United said Cambridge fans caused damage “on a level not seen before” to the away stand, with repairs set to cost “a significant’ amount, while pyrotechnics were thrown and there was also trouble outside the stadium.

Posh have issued a statement today (Monday) apologising to the family of Simon Dobbin.

The statement said: “While the majority of the 12,766 crowd helped create a wonderful atmosphere and behaved themselves, a small minority of both sets of supporters let themselves down both inside and outside of the stadium.“The club are extremely disappointed that a small section of home supporters sang wholly inappropriate and disgusting chants about a Cambridge United supporter who sadly passed away in October 2020.“We would like to unreservedly apologise to the family of Simon Dobbin and we will be working with the authorities to try and identify the culprits because those people are not ‘supporters’ of this football club. We condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms.“The club would also like to condemn those who threw pyrotechnics during the game. There is no place for pyrotechnics inside the Weston Homes Stadium and those involved will be identified and action will be taken.“The club would also like to report extensive criminal damage within the away end (Deskgo Stand) on Saturday. The damage caused in the toilets, offices and the concourse area of that stand was on a level not seen before and the cost to repair this will be significant. The club are working with Cambridge United and the police to review CCTV footage to identify those involved.“Unfortunately following the final whistle there was disorder outside of the stadium involving both sets of supporters. The club is reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved and an investigation is set to be undertaken by the police.”

‘Sincere apologies’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Cambridge game

Interim chief executive Leighton Mitchell said: “It is important to note that the majority of supporters in attendance behaved well, but as seen too often at football matches, it is the minority that let themselves down and unfortunately that was the case on Saturday.

“The Football Club offer our sincere apologies to the family of Simon Dobbin. There is no place in society for what was chanted by a small section of so-called supporters and we will be working extremely hard to identify those involved.

‘Substantial damage’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in conversations with Cambridge United about the substantial damage caused within the away end. Unfortunately, this damage is severe and will impact on the opening of that stand in the near future.“We are disappointed that the actions of a small section of fans from both sides have overshadowed what should have been a wonderful occasion.”

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Cambridge game

A Cambridge United spokesperson said: “The first Cambridgeshire Derby in the league for 21 years was a hard fought match that was played in the right spirit and whilst the majority of fans from both sides helped contribute towards a tremendous occasion, a minority of supporters from both sides let our clubs down.

“Cambridge United strongly condemns the actions of the small group of so called fans who committed criminal damage at the Weston Homes Stadium. This behaviour is unacceptable and the Club has passed on its apologies to Peterborough United for the damage and inconvenience caused and will be addressing potential costs in due course.“A police investigation has opened and evidence has already been supplied from the club’s supporter base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Club also condemns the offensive chanting that came from a section of the away end which made reference towards sex offences. Songs of such nature will not be tolerated and anyone found participating will be banned from future games.

“We are also deeply disturbed by the chants from a section of Peterborough United supporters about Simon Dobbin, a Cambridge United fan who tragically lost his life in 2020 after being cruelly and senselessly assaulted, following a football match which left him with permanent brain damage.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Cambridge game

“We have today contacted Simon’s widow, Nicole, to offer our full support, whilst Peterborough United have also provided an apology to the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is saddened that a great occasion was marred by such behaviour and Cambridge United will be working with Peterborough United and Cambridgeshire Police to identity those responsible. Any supporters found guilty are likely to face club bans and criminal prosecution.”