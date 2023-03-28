Peterborough United v Cambridge United: Cambridge fan banned from games after brawl in Charters

A teenage Cambridge United fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after a pub brawl at a game in Peterborough.

An operation was launched following the game between Cambridge United and Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, on 29 October last year, resulting in 47 people being identified and interviewed as part of the pockets of disorder.

Eddie Lively, 18, of Teversham Road, Fulbourn, Cambridge, was identified as part of a group involved in a brawl at Charters Bar, Town Bridge, before the game which kicked off at 3pm.

Police and football fans on Town Bridge outside the stadium and Charters before the Cambridgeshire derby

With the pub housing both sets of fans, all began well-natured with fans chanting at each other, however, as time passed, supporters from both sides became more volatile and began goading each other.

Drinks and food were thrown, before it turned into a brawl which had to be broken up by police and the bar’s security.

Lively appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (23 March) where he admitted using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence – a section 4 public order offence.

He was fined £350 and must also pay £105 in court costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

He was also made subject of a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO), which specifies:

Five other men also appeared in court on Thursday, charged with the same offence: Finlay Izzard, 19, of Manor Close, Little Wilbraham, Cambridge

Jay Creek, 20, of Cadwin Field, Cambridge

Matthew Hunter, 20, of Upton Lane, Littleport, Ely

Oscar Thompson, 18, of Fallowfield, Cambridge

William Tompkins, 26, of Mill Common Road, Ridlington, North Walsham, Norfolk

Their hearings were adjourned until 20 April.

Seven men have all been issued conditional cautions in relation to the disorder at Charters Bar, while one remains under investigation and two will have no further action taken against them.

Inspector Shish Thind, who is leading the investigation, said: “What started out as friendly chanting back and forth turned became more volatile, seemingly fuelled by alcohol consumption.

“I hope the action taken as a result of this investigation serves as a warning to others that this behaviour will not be tolerated – football matches should be enjoyable and safe events for families to attend, and behaviour such as this is wholly unacceptable.”

To date, 47 people have been identified and interviewed as part of the overall investigation, 21 of whom have been charged with either a section 4 or section 5 public order offence and one with criminal damage.

A group of Peterborough fans were sentenced earlier this month for their role in the trouble on the day.

Others were fined for goading Cambridge fans.

