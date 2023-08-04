A prolific thief has been banned from Tesco supermarkets in Peterborough, after a month long crime spree saw him steal clothes, drink and shoes from city shops.

Paul English, 42, stole items from Tesco in Serpentine Green and Werrington, along with B&M, Next and TK Maxx shops in the city.

English was already subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following previous convictions for theft from motor vehicles – but had the order extended until 30 July, 2026.

Paul English

In addition to being banned from touching any vehicle belonging to someone else, the order now states English, of no fixed address, must not enter Brotherhood Retail Park any Tesco or B&M store in Peterborough.

Failure to comply with the conditions of the CBO is an arrestable offence, which could result in a prison sentence, fine or both.

The order was sought by officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Prevention and Vulnerability Hub, after English was arrested on Sunday afternoon (30 July) in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, after being caught stealing from B&M.

He was charged with 10 offences, all of which he admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (31 July):

Theft of alcohol from Tesco, Serpentine Green, on 30 June

Theft of alcohol from Tesco in Serpentine Green, on 30 June

Theft of alcohol from Tesco in Werrington on 1 July

Theft of a wallet from a vehicle in St John’s Street, Boongate, on 8 July

Theft of alcohol from Tesco in Serpentine Green, Hampton, on 10 July

Theft of a wallet from a vehicle in Cobden Avenue, Millfield, on 10 July

Theft of shoes from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 15 July

Theft of two handbags from TK Maxx, Brotherhood Retail Park, on 16 July

Theft of clothing from a vehicle in Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, on 26 July

Theft of two pairs of headphones from B&M, Bridge Street, on 30 July

As well as the additions to his existing CBO, he was sentenced to a total of 36 weeks in prison and must pay £268 in compensation to Tesco and £45 to B&M.

English is the latest prolific thief to receive a CBO in Peterborough.

Sergeant Rob Reay, from Cambridgeshire Police’s Prevention & Vulnerability Hub, warned other crooks action would be taken to stop their crimes. He said: “This is the third CBO we have been successful in applying for in two weeks relating to shoplifting in Peterborough.

“For repeat offenders such as English, we are using other powers such as applying for CBOs to prevent them from entering areas where they are committing crime and causing harm, reducing the impact on both local businesses and the force.”

Anyone with information about English breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.