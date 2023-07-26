Prolific shoplifter banned from Peterborough's Queensgate after thefts from Hotel Chocolat and M&S
A prolific shoplifter who targeted stores including Hotel Chocolat and M&S in Peterborough has been banned from Queensgate.
Jolene Maughan, 35, was handed a two-year order criminal behaviour at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (20 July) after making city business owner’s lives a misery.
The order states Maughan, of no fixed address, must not enter Queensgate shopping centre or Asda in Rivergate, unless for a pre-arranged appointment.
Failure to comply with the condition of the CBO is an arrestable offence which could result in a prison sentence, fine or both.
Sergeant Rob Reay, from the force’s Prevention & Vulnerability Hub, said: “We have been working closely with retailers concerning shoplifting and seeking prosecutions where there is the evidence to do so.
“For repeat offenders, such as Maughan, we are using other powers such as applying for CBOs to prevent them from entering areas where they are committing crime and causing harm, reducing the impact on both local businesses and the force.”
The order was sought by officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Prevention and Vulnerability Hub, due to Maughan’s level of offending over the last few months and the demand it has been putting on the force, amounting to 13 shoplifting-related offences:
Theft of an iPad worth £240 from Merkur Slots, Broadway, on 27 April
Theft of alcohol worth £49 from Hotel Chocolat, Queensgate, on 9 May
Theft of alcohol worth £36 from Morrisons, Lincoln Road, on 16 May
Theft of alcohol worth £59 from Morrisons, Lincoln Road, on 16 May
Theft of meat from M&S, Queensgate, on 17 May
Whilst committing a theft, assaulted a security guard at M&S, Queensgate, on 17 May
Theft of gin worth £46 from Hotel Chocolat, Queensgate, on 18 May
Theft of gin worth £26 from Hotel Chocolat, Queensgate, on 5 June
Theft of meat from M&S, Queensgate, on 10 June
Theft of meat and alcohol worth £79.82 from Asda, Rivergate, on 18 June
Whilst committing a theft, made threats to assault a security guard at Asda, Rivergate, on 18 June
Theft of meat worth £30 from M&S, Queensgate, on 22 June
Theft of meat worth £60 from M&S, Queensgate, on 22 June
She also has 19 theft and similar offences recorded against her name.
Cambridgeshire Police said that in addition to the CBO being imposed, Maughan was sentenced to two weeks in prison.
The force said that she had previously been given a rehabilitation activity requirement for the offences in April and May, having been sentenced on May 22.
Anyone with information about Maughan breaching her CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.
Those without internet access should call 101.